Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant to celebrate wedding with family, pals: Source

Photo: Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant planning official wedding celebration: Source

Keanu Reeves has reportedly secretly wed Alexandra Grant earlier this summer.

According to RadarOnline.com, the couple, who likes to stay low key, is soon to announce their wedding with a formal gathering.

Reportedly, the couple, who have been together since 2011, quietly exchanged vows during a recent trip to Europe.

“It’s a stance that mirrors Keanu’s understated and laid-back nature,” an insider explained.

Grant and Reeves have kept details under wraps, consistent with their reputation for valuing privacy.

“Keanu and Alexandra value their privacy, so keeping it a quiet secret fits them perfectly,” the source dished.

While the pair are basking in newlywed bliss, pals have surmised that there may still be a bigger celebration ahead.

“At some point they’d like to celebrate properly with family and friends,” an insider revealed.

They added, “But right now they’re wrapped up in that newlywed glow, and everyone can see their bond has deepened since making it official.”

Though their engagement was never formally announced, the couple had sparked speculation months earlier when it was revealed they had exchanged rings.