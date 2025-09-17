Emma Heming Willis promotes memoir on dementia journey

Emma Heming Willis has joined forces with Maria Shriver to promote her new memoir The Unexpected Journey, which chronicles life as a caregiver to husband Bruce Willis amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The book, published last week under Shriver’s imprint The Open Field, a subsidiary of Penguin Books, reflects Heming Willis’ personal experiences caring for the 70-year-old actor following his diagnosis.





In a video shared on Instagram, Emma posted a montage from a Live Talks Los Angeles event where she appeared in conversation with Shriver.

The clip was set to Blame Me, a song by Willis’ daughter Scout, from his first marriage to Demi Moore.

Describing Shriver as “my mentor and publisher,” Emma thanked her community of supporters, writing, “I’ve been surrounded by love and support, from people I’ve known forever to caregivers I’ve just met, connected by the same unchosen thread that ties us together.”

The Willis family, including Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, has rallied around Bruce since he stepped away from acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, which later progressed to FTD.

A family insider recently told the Daily Mail that Bruce is “going downhill fast” and struggling to recognize some faces.

Emma has since revealed she made the “hardest decision” to move him into a separate one-story home with a care team, while continuing to bring their daughters Mabel and Evelyn for frequent visits.

Speaking during a recent ABC special with Diane Sawyer, Emma explained, “Bruce is still very mobile and in great health overall—it’s just his brain that is failing him. We have a way of communicating that is different, but I’m grateful my husband is still very much here.”