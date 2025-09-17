Victoria Beckham shares glimpse of rare footage of her Netflix documentary

Victoria Beckham has unveiled never-before-seen throwback photos in the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary series, offering fans a glimpse into her early years before global fame.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer appears in Victoria Beckham, a three-part series set to premiere on October 9.

Produced by the team behind Beckham and Michelle Obama’s Becoming, the project follows her personal and professional journey, from her pop star days to building a fashion empire.

The newly released trailer features images of Beckham as a teenager, including one where she sports a voluminous bouffant hairstyle and another showing her performing on stage in a yellow leotard.

“That uncool kid at school that was awkward—that was me,” she reflects in the clip. “I desperately wanted to be liked, and fashion became my creative outlet.”

The series also includes insights from her celebrity friends Tom Ford and Eva Longoria, as well as family moments with husband David Beckham and their children.

Despite ongoing reports of estrangement from her eldest son Brooklyn, he is expected to feature in the show alongside his siblings Romeo, and Cruz.

Beyond exploring her evolution in fashion, the documentary addresses the challenges of running her namesake label, which she recalls was “millions in the red.”

Still, Beckham emphasizes her family remains her greatest priority, saying, “I want my kids and David to be proud of me.”

Victoria Beckham premieres globally on Netflix on October 9.