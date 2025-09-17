 
Geo News

Colin Farrell spills truth about Margot Robbie's off-screen persona

The Irish actor shared insights into costar Margot Robbie's unseen side

By
Maliha Javed
|

September 17, 2025

Colin Farrell reveals unseen side of Margot Robbie
Colin Farrell reveals unseen side of Margot Robbie

Colin Farrell found Margot Robbie not only exactly as he had always heard — but even more "incredible" in person.

The "In Brugnes" actor gushed over his “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” co star on Late Night with Seth Meyers on its Tuesday, September 16th episode.

Articulating his thoughts about the Barbie star, Collin told host Seth Meyers, "You hear things through the years, 'cause as you know yourself, it's a fairly small industry. So I met people through the years that worked with Margot ... and they all, [men and women], said how extraordinary she was."

"Not just it's obvious that she's an incredible actress, but how kind and fun and 'one of the team' she is," he continued

"Which is always a turn-on for me. ... Straight up!" he added.

Margot, who also made an appearance at the late-night talk show with Colin to promote their new film, quipped with a smile, "You owe me 20 bucks later,"

Colin went on to praise what he had always heard about Margot "was really apparent as soon as we met."

And the pair form a "really easy" bond immediately.

Previously in an interview with Variety, in August, Collin shared the same sentiments about Robbie, gushing, he enjoyed being on set with Margot "every day".

He praised Margot as "smart, "so brilliant" as well as "kind and fun" person and Colin noted with her "it was a joy every day to be on the set."

Nina Dobrev returns to social media after split from Shaun White
Nina Dobrev returns to social media after split from Shaun White
Billy Crudup teases Reese Witherspoon romance in 'The Morning Show' season 4
Billy Crudup teases Reese Witherspoon romance in 'The Morning Show' season 4
Paris Hilton looks back at 'misogynistic' media coverage about her: Report
Paris Hilton looks back at 'misogynistic' media coverage about her: Report
Priscilla Presley recalls final night with Lisa Marie before her death
Priscilla Presley recalls final night with Lisa Marie before her death
Julia Fox lands first big-budget role: Source
Julia Fox lands first big-budget role: Source
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant to celebrate wedding with family, pals: Source
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant to celebrate wedding with family, pals: Source
Demi Lovato shares thoughts on 'best' Selena Gomez
Demi Lovato shares thoughts on 'best' Selena Gomez
Eva Longoria returns to U.S. to promote major new project
Eva Longoria returns to U.S. to promote major new project