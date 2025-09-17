Colin Farrell spills truth about Margot Robbie's off-screen persona

Colin Farrell reveals unseen side of Margot Robbie

Colin Farrell found Margot Robbie not only exactly as he had always heard — but even more "incredible" in person.

The "In Brugnes" actor gushed over his “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” co star on Late Night with Seth Meyers on its Tuesday, September 16th episode.

Articulating his thoughts about the Barbie star, Collin told host Seth Meyers, "You hear things through the years, 'cause as you know yourself, it's a fairly small industry. So I met people through the years that worked with Margot ... and they all, [men and women], said how extraordinary she was."

"Not just it's obvious that she's an incredible actress, but how kind and fun and 'one of the team' she is," he continued

"Which is always a turn-on for me. ... Straight up!" he added.

Margot, who also made an appearance at the late-night talk show with Colin to promote their new film, quipped with a smile, "You owe me 20 bucks later,"

Colin went on to praise what he had always heard about Margot "was really apparent as soon as we met."

And the pair form a "really easy" bond immediately.

Previously in an interview with Variety, in August, Collin shared the same sentiments about Robbie, gushing, he enjoyed being on set with Margot "every day".

He praised Margot as "smart, "so brilliant" as well as "kind and fun" person and Colin noted with her "it was a joy every day to be on the set."