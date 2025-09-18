 
Geo News

Alec Baldwin makes major claim in Robert Redford tribute

Alec Baldwin opens up about his thoughts on Robert Redford after his death

By
Web Desk
|

September 18, 2025

Alec Baldwin reveals Robert Redfords letter to him
Alec Baldwin reveals Robert Redford's letter to him

With the recent passing of Robert Redford, Alec Baldwin paid tribute to the Hollywood icon.

But he also made a claim, which is that the Mission Impossible star reveals in his video that the late actor sent him a letter of support after the Rust shooting incident, which saw the death of cinematographer Hutchins and injury of director Joel Souza.

"When I went through all of what I went through and had to deal with all that in New Mexico, I got a letter when it was over, when it was dismissed and so forth," the 67-year-old says.

He continues, “I got a letter from Bob Redford. He said, ‘I'm so glad this turned out this way, I'm so sorry [for] what you had to go through. I got the loveliest letter from Robert Redford."

In addition to him, several other stars in Hollywood paid tribute to the Academy-winning star.

Colman Domingo, in a post on social media, thanked Robert for “your everlasting impact. With love and admiration. Thank you Mr. Redford. Will be felt for generations. R.I.P."

"Rest in peace, my lovely friend," said Meryl Streep, who appeared with the late actor in Out of Africa.

Robert died on Sept 16, though his cause of death is not revealed yet. He was 89.

Nina Dobrev returns to social media after split from Shaun White
Nina Dobrev returns to social media after split from Shaun White
Billy Crudup teases Reese Witherspoon romance in 'The Morning Show' season 4
Billy Crudup teases Reese Witherspoon romance in 'The Morning Show' season 4
Paris Hilton looks back at 'misogynistic' media coverage about her: Report
Paris Hilton looks back at 'misogynistic' media coverage about her: Report
Colin Farrell spills truth about Margot Robbie's off-screen persona
Colin Farrell spills truth about Margot Robbie's off-screen persona
Priscilla Presley recalls final night with Lisa Marie before her death
Priscilla Presley recalls final night with Lisa Marie before her death
Julia Fox lands first big-budget role: Source
Julia Fox lands first big-budget role: Source
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant to celebrate wedding with family, pals: Source
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant to celebrate wedding with family, pals: Source
Demi Lovato shares thoughts on 'best' Selena Gomez
Demi Lovato shares thoughts on 'best' Selena Gomez