Brittany Mahomes marks husband Patrick's special day

Brittany Mahomes pens heartfelt note for husband Patrick on special day

Patrick Mahomes is celebrating another trip around the sun!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife Brittany Mahomes took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 17, to mark his 30th birthday.

In the celebratory post, the Kansas City current co-owner expressed her love for her husband, with a sweet tribute to the father of her three kids.

“Happy 30th Birthday!!!” she began the caption of the post.

“You are so special to us, and we love you to forever and beyond!” she gushed.

“The way you love us is so comforting and the way you go about life is just so inspiring! Keep being YOU," the mom of three added with a heart shaped emoji.

ig: @brittanylynne

She also posted a carousel of snaps from her husband’s birthday celebration at 1587 Prime, a food venture Patrick opened in downtown Kansas City along with his teammate Travis Kelce.

In the snaps Patrick can be seen wearing a white shirt paired with black pair of pants while Brittany donned a black-sleeveless full body dress.

The pair is also parent to three kids including, son Bronze, 2, and daughters Sterling Skye, 4, and Golden Raye, 8 months.