When is 'Bring Her Back' coming out? HBO Max premiere date revealed

Bring Her Back is all set to make its streaming debut. A new A24 horror movie will be released on HBO Max on October 3.

The film, which opened in theaters on May 3, garnered an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As per The Numbers, the film grossed $39.1 million from the box office worldwide.

For those unversed, the movie Bring Her Back is the sophomore feature from the filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou. The two are best known for their directorial work in the smash hit, Talk to Me.

Danny Philippou recently sat down with Esquire and shared how the success of 2023's film contributed to the expectations of the brothers’ second horror thriller.

"I could feel the anxiety mounting. I could feel myself being scared of making anything and those nerves building,” Danny told the outlet.

He further said, “I just had to jump into it and confront it. Because I could feel myself getting stuck if I waited any longer.

“I was like, ‘You can't stop the process, now it's happening. You have to do this. Don't overthink it. Just do it as naturally as you normally would,’" added the director. “There's always the fear of the sophomore slump or being a one-hit wonder.”

Everything you need to know about 'Bring Her Back':

Bring Her Back follows the story of a foster mother who adopted two kids. The film becomes a race against a diabolical conspiracy as the children uncover the nefarious intentions of their new guardian.

Cast:

Sally Hawkins plays the lead role in the horror feature alongside Billy Barratt and Sora Wong. Other cast members include Stephen Phillips, Misha Haywood, and Sally Anne Upton.

When and Where to Watch on HBO Max:

Bring Her Back will be available to watch on HBO Max on October 3, 2025.