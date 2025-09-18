 
'Riverdale' Madelaine Petsch addresses KJ Apa rumors

Madelaine Petsch and KJ Apa met on set of 'Riverdale' which first aired in 2017

September 18, 2025

Madelaine Petsch reveals surprising reason for hooking up with 'Riverdale' co-stars

Madelaine Petsch, who is famous for starring as Cheryl Blossom, has broken her silence on rumors that she and KJ Apa’s Riverdale hooked up.

While appearing for an interview with Call Her Daddy, she denied the rumour that the mystery series' cast members 'f***** each other all the time' on set.

“May I set the record straight actually? I would love to do this on air,” The Stranger: Chapter 1 actress began by saying.

Referring to his comment, she cleared the rumor, “Recently an article came out saying that we all f***** each other on the show. I did not touch a single person on that show with a 10-foot pole.

“May I just repeat that one more time? I did not f*** a single person on Riverdale. I never touched them. That’s what happened. Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.

“It was just like this article that came out that was like, ‘We all f***** each other all the time.’ And I was like, ‘Hey, no, I did f*** not any of you. I don’t claim that s*** at all,’” the Hollywood actress explained.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old actress shared the one piece of advice that she has received from another Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse, related to hooking up on set.

Revealing reasons for not hooking up with anyone on the set, Petsch concluded, "you know what’s really ironic about all this is Cole sat me down during the pilot and was like, ‘If I can give you one piece of advice Mads.’ He was like, ‘Hey, don’t hook up with any of your costars.’ And so I was like, ‘Okay, got it. I won’t.’”

