Reese Witherspoon shockingly reveals 'Gone Girl' director refused to cast her

Reese Witherspoon recalls auditioning for 'Gone Girl'

Reese Witherspoon has shockingly revealed that director David Fincher refused to cast her in Gone Girl.

While appearing for an interview on the Las Culturistas podcast, she candidly discussed how the director refused to cast her for the role of Amy Dunne, which ended up going to Rosamund Pike.

Recalling when she received the offer for the role, the Legally Blonde actress said, “I had all these conversations with the writer Gillian Flynn, and she was like, ‘No, I’d really like you to do it.’”

Revealing the American director’s comment, she continued, “But he was like, ‘You’re wrong.’ That was first of all, an ego check for me. I was like, ‘No, you’re not right for everything.’ And he was right. He was totally right.”

“He didn’t have to, he’s David Fincher, He literally says it this easy: ‘You’re wrong for this part and I’m not putting you in it,” the Hollywood actress added.

Sharing how her fame would play a part in the movie she was casted, she noted, “I think that is probably for him, yes. I brought an audience with me that likes me and wants me to win.”

However, rejection from the movie was pivotal for the 49-year-old actress to understand her role as a producer.

“Producing also means get out of the way when you’re supposed to. Do your job to promote, continue to pull people together, continue to build creative groups so that the ultimate result is the best work that it could possibly be,” she added before exiting the chat.