Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando make first appearance as engaged couple

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Maxx Morando have finally confirmed the swirling engagement rumours in the most low-key way possible.

With no social-media announcement or formal statement, the couple simply stepped out together at an event, where the pop star, who turned 33 on November 23, appeared to flash a massive ring on that finger.

The pair made their first appearance as an engaged couple on Monday, December 1, at the blue-themed carpet during the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles.

Their PDA-packed outing includes the drummer for the Los Angeles-based rock band Liily holding his fiancee tightly around the waist as they posed for photos, while the Flowers hitmaker couldn’t keep her hands off him or stop showing off the sparkling ring on her left hand.

Miley Cyrus is engaged to boyfriend Maxx Morando?

After the two posed for photos together, they immediately sent the internet into a frenzy thanks to the glittering detail perched on her ring finger.

Notably, before they hit the carpet, Morando’s father seemingly confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

In a recent carousel he shared, the third photo featured the three-time Grammy Award winner’s hand adorned with a dazzling diamond.

His caption read, "Congratulations," with both singers tagged.

The former Hannah Montana star also had the ring on display in her birthday post.

Among the two black-and-white photos she shared, one clearly showed off the massive sparkler.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the radiant glow Cyrus was giving off during her latest appearance with her 27-year-old fiance.