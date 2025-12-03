Chris Pratt clears air on first meeting with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt has finally set the record straight on a rumour about his first meeting with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The Jurassic World star clarified after his mother-in-law Maria Shriver said that she introduced the couple.

“That’s actually not true,” he told Steve Doocy on Fox & Friends on December 2.

Chris continued, “Let’s settle it now.”

Parks And Recreation actor revealed he met his now wife in “church”.

“I was at a church in Hollywood, and I looked over, and I saw her. And I know you’re not supposed to be, like, checking out girls at church, but I’m only human,” mentioned the 46-year-old.

Interestingly, Chris revealed that he found her “cute”.

When asked why he was at a church, the Guardians of the Galaxy opened up that he was with his son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

“I picked him up from the kids program, and Jack and I met Katherine basically at the same time,” recalled The Terminal List actor.

“And, yes, the rest is history,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chris and Katherine reportedly linked together for the first time in June 2018 and then they got engaged in January 2019.

In the same year, the couple got married and now they have three children together.