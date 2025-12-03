Miley Cyrus makes important decision about her romance with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando confirm engagement

Miley Cyrus has recently confirmed her engagement with singer Maxx Morando.

However, the duo did not make any official social media announcement, but they stepped out as a couple together at a recent event where the Hannah Montana actress was seen wearing a massive ring on her finger.

The 33-year-old has expressed how contended she feels that she was able to keep some part of her relationship private.

This is something she learnt from her previous relationship with ex husband Liam Hemsworth.

While talking about her relationship with Maxx, Miley told PEOPLE, “The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice.”

Cyrus has admitted that she has learnt to become much more protective of her relationship as she grew older.

"I think it's also being older, being more protective of what I'm open to sharing”, she added.

On December 1, Morando and Cyrus made their first public appearance as a couple at the blue-themed carpet during the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles.

The duo couldn’t keep their hands off each other while making a glamorous appearance at the carpet.