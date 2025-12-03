Inside Kim Kardashian's extravagant Christmas decorations

Kim Kardashian stepped into December with a full-scale holiday transformation at home, sharing her festive setup with followers on December 2.

The SKIMS founder, 45, walked through her hallway on Instagram Stories, revealing rows of towering Christmas trees dusted in faux snow and wrapped in soft white lights.

As she filmed the scene, she told viewers, “Okay, we just finished decorating for the holidays… I can’t even begin to explain to you what this smells like and feels like.”

Continuing down the hallway, she added, “It’s pretty insane. Look at the hallway.”

While passing one of the trees, Kardashian caught sight of a tiny visitor. “Oh I see a little elf hiding in the tree,” she said, spotting an Elf on the Shelf figure before noticing another tucked nearby.

Her tour moved into her living area and kitchen, where more snow-tipped trees surrounded a countertop display complete with a festive model house.

“There’s more,” she teased, panning across additional trees set into patches of fluffy faux snow.

Kardashian then shared a serene clip of the decorations layered over Auni’s “Twinkling Lights.” She followed it with a moment from inside her home, capturing composer Philip Cornish playing “Away in a Manger” on the piano.

“Starting off our December with @philthekeys,” she wrote.

The mother of four—North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6—has long been known for over-the-top seasonal decor.

Last year, a towering faux tree dominated her Hidden Hills hallway, and in 2023, her daughter North showcased a “North Pole”-themed bedroom featuring pink and silver trees, Chanel ornaments, and holiday pillows.