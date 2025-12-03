Robert Irwin invites fans home as he recommits to hunter lodge

Fresh off his Dancing with the Stars victory, Robert Irwin is shifting his focus back to home—and to a project he says has been years in the making.

The 22-year-old conservationist shared on Instagram on December 2, that he’s “heading back home” to work more closely with the Crocodile Hunter Lodge at Australia Zoo, which first opened in 2022.

As footage of the lodge played, Irwin explained, “It has been quite the passion project that we’ve been working on.” He added that the lodge is meant to be “a way to really properly welcome everyone to our home.”

Irwin said the support he’s received in the U.S. has been “incredible,” noting how “really cool” it is to see more visitors traveling to the zoo.

“Honestly, we wanted to create something so that everybody could have a proper home away from home when you visit us,” he said.

The lodge sits inside Australia Zoo, giving guests views of surrounding bushland and native wildlife. Developed in honour of Steve Irwin’s love for animals, the retreat reflects plans Terri Irwin once shared—accommodations Steve had envisioned to bring visitors closer to Australia’s wildlife.

Rustic cabins sit among landscaped gardens, with the Warrior Restaurant, an outdoor dining area and an infinity pool set within a multi-species habitat.

Guests also receive free breakfast and unlimited zoo entry. Built with recycled materials, the lodge continues the Irwin family’s commitment to conservation.

In his video, Irwin emphasised the purpose behind the project: “You’re fully immersing yourself, here at the lodge, with everything that the zoo is about… giving back to wildlife conservation. At the end of the day, that’s what we’re all about.”

He closed with a simple invitation: “I hope that you all come and visit me at home sometime soon.”