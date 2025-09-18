 
Sharon Osbourne hit with financial strain as she mourns death of Ozzy: Source

Sharon Osbourne reportedly has been leaning on her children for support post Ozzy Osbourne's death

By
Web Desk
|

September 18, 2025

Sharon Osbourne is still hurting from the sad demise of her husband Ozzy Osbourne.

A latest report from Star Magazine revealed that Sharon has been “distraught” and “still very bewildered” after losing her beloved husband.

To make things worse, Sharon has been dealing with financial woes amid this grief, in the words of an insider.

Reportedly, the legendary Black Sabbath founding member, who died unexpectedly, was hit with two separate tax liens before his death, one in 2023 for nearly $700,000 and another in 2024 totaling almost $4.5 million.

Sharon has “bills and finances to sort out now that Ozzy’s gone,” a spy confided.

Even though, she has her children by her side to help her deal with Ozzy's loss, insiders have claimed that the financial strain has been a major source of her distress as well.

An earlier report also mentioned that she “will have to deal with that on top of everything.”

“She’s already grieving and in pieces that Ozzy went so suddenly,” they noted in that report.

Though Ozzy was worth an estimated $220 million at the time of his death, insiders shared that his outgoing expenses far outweighed his income in recent years. 

