Marvel announces big update on 'Daredevil: Born Again'

'Daredevil: Born Again' renewed for season 3

Ahead of season two, Daredevil: Born Again is renewed for a third season, Marvel announces.



The confirmation comes after speculations about whether the show's sophomore season would be its last.

But in a chat with IGN, Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television and animation at Marvel Studios, said, "In terms of Daredevil, yeah, we are greenlit for Season 3, and we start shooting next year."

It's expected the shooting on season three will begin in 2026, the same year season two will air.

Moreover, after filming much of season one, the show underwent a complete overhaul.

But still, the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk has drawn overall positive reviews of the reboot series.

Further, it's worth noting that earlier, the vigilante Daredevil star made a remark on the future of the show, which led some to believe season two would be the "final season".

However, Vincent, in a tweet on X, clarified, "I believe Charlie meant the last season we actually shot, meaning the second season. Yet he used the term "final season", so it's a bit confusing."

"But Charlie and I have discussed, and we both agree there's a very good chance for a third season," he concluded. "Good chance there will be a third."