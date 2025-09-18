 
Geo News

Marvel announces big update on 'Daredevil: Born Again'

One of the Marvel heads announces the update about 'Daredevil: Born Again's future

By
Web Desk
|

September 18, 2025

Daredevil: Born Again renewed for season 3
'Daredevil: Born Again' renewed for season 3

Ahead of season two, Daredevil: Born Again is renewed for a third season, Marvel announces.

The confirmation comes after speculations about whether the show's sophomore season would be its last.

But in a chat with IGN, Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television and animation at Marvel Studios, said, "In terms of Daredevil, yeah, we are greenlit for Season 3, and we start shooting next year."

It's expected the shooting on season three will begin in 2026, the same year season two will air.

Moreover, after filming much of season one, the show underwent a complete overhaul.

But still, the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk has drawn overall positive reviews of the reboot series.

Further, it's worth noting that earlier, the vigilante Daredevil star made a remark on the future of the show, which led some to believe season two would be the "final season".

However, Vincent, in a tweet on X, clarified, "I believe Charlie meant the last season we actually shot, meaning the second season. Yet he used the term "final season", so it's a bit confusing."

"But Charlie and I have discussed, and we both agree there's a very good chance for a third season," he concluded. "Good chance there will be a third."

Cardi B drops 'Am I The Drama?' tracklist
Cardi B drops 'Am I The Drama?' tracklist
'Now You See Me 3' shows 'diamonds are forever' in new trailer video
'Now You See Me 3' shows 'diamonds are forever' in new trailer
Billy Ray Cyrus stands in the way of Kevin Costner's new romance: Source
Billy Ray Cyrus stands in the way of Kevin Costner's new romance: Source
Yolanda Hadid makes sweet pledge to Bella amid health scare
Yolanda Hadid makes sweet pledge to Bella amid health scare
Sharon Osbourne hit with financial strain as she mourns death of Ozzy: Source
Sharon Osbourne hit with financial strain as she mourns death of Ozzy: Source
'The Last Frontier' sees action in Alaska in official trailer video
'The Last Frontier' sees action in Alaska in official trailer
'Riverdale' Madelaine Petsch addresses KJ Apa rumors
'Riverdale' Madelaine Petsch addresses KJ Apa rumors
Reese Witherspoon shockingly reveals 'Gone Girl' director refused to cast her
Reese Witherspoon shockingly reveals 'Gone Girl' director refused to cast her