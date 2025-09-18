'The Running Man' gives glimpses into behind-the-scenes

As The Running Man is gearing up to release, Paramount Pictures dropped the behind-the-scenes featurette in the new clip.



The film features Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Sean Hayes, and Katy O’Brian, along with Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin.

Simon Kinberg, Nira Park, and Edgar Wright serve as the producers. Meanwhile, George Linder, James Biddle, Rachael Prior, Audrey Chon, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, and Andrew Lary were named as executive producers.

Michael Becall and Edgar Wright worked on the screenplay, which is based on Stephen King's novel.

Its logline read, "In a near future where the nation is captivated by a television show: The Running Man. This deadly competition pits contestants, known as Runners, against professional assassins for 30 days."

"With every heart-pounding moment broadcast to a bloodthirsty public. The reward? A greater cash prize for every day a Runner survives."

"In this high-stakes game, we meet working-class Ben Richards (played by Glen Powell ), who enters the competition as a last resort to save his sick daughter. He is convinced to join by the show’s charming yet ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin)."

"However, Ben’s unwavering defiance, sharp instincts, and sheer grit quickly turn him into an unexpected fan favorite. This makes him a significant threat to the show and the entire system it represents," it read.

"As the ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, forcing Ben to outwit not only the Hunters but a nation addicted to watching his every move," the synopsis said.

The Running Man will hit the theares on Nov 14.