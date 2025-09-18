Jennifer Lopez unveils major new song ahead of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'

Jennifer Lopez is stepping into new musical territory with the release of Never You, a track featured in the upcoming movie musical Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The song, written by John Kander, debuts exclusively via People on Thursday, September 18, through Lakeshore Records.

While Never You was originally created during the musical’s early developmental stages in 1990, this marks its first official high-profile inclusion in both a film and a soundtrack.

Lopez performs the ballad at a pivotal moment in Bill Condon’s adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway production.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker, known for Beauty and the Beast (2017) and Chicago, directs the project, which also stars Diego Luna and Tonatiuh.

Based on Manuel Puig’s 1976 novel, Kiss of the Spider Woman follows the bond between two cellmates, a political prisoner and a window dresser, as they escape the harsh realities of confinement through retellings of a glamorous Hollywood musical.

Lopez plays Aurora, a dazzling screen siren, as well as Ingrid Luna, the diva within Molina’s stories.

The stage version of Kiss of the Spider Woman premiered on Broadway in 1993, winning seven Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Now, more than three decades later, Lopez makes her long-awaited debut in a movie musical with this adaptation, which premiered earlier this year at Sundance.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life,” Lopez told audiences during a post-screening Q&A, crediting her love of classic musicals like West Side Story as the inspiration behind her career.

The single Never You is now available to stream.