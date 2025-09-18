Vanessa Hudgens displays Italian getaway with husband ahead of baby No. 2

Vanessa Hudgens is soaking up the romance of Italy with husband Cole Tucker as they await the arrival of their second child.

On Wednesday, September 17, the High School Musical alum, shared a series of photos from her trip abroad for close friend Alison Ingelstrom’s wedding.

In one set of images, Hudgens posed on a staircase overlooking lush greenery and ocean views, cradling her baby bump in a flowing pink and green gown. “In heaven I think,” she captioned the post.

The actress also gave fans a glimpse into her travels with Tucker, posting snaps of gelato from Ravello’s Baffone Gelateria Artigianale, striking views of the Italian coastline, nighttime architecture, and even a sweet video of a kitten resting outdoors.

“Italy will always have my heart,” she wrote. “With Dubai chocolate gelato how could it notttttt.”

For Ingelstrom’s castle wedding, Hudgens changed into a shimmering brown halter-neck sequin dress and shared shots of the candlelit celebration, calling it the “most magical Italian castle wedding ever.”

Hudgens and Tucker, who wed in December 2023, revealed in July that they are expecting their second child with a joint Instagram announcement reading “Round two!!!!”

The couple welcomed their first child in July 2024, though they have kept their baby’s name and sex private.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2020, later announcing their engagement in February 2023.

They tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico, in a ceremony officiated by Jay Shetty, who had hosted the meditation session where they first met.