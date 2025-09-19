Prince William implements crystal clear rule his staff is told off from breaking

Prince William has one rule that not even his staff can break

Prince William has just implemented a major rule against his staffers, one that is ‘off limits’ and enforced majorly.

Insight into this rule has been shared by a well placed senior royal source.

They shared everything with the RadarOnline and admit, the Prince of Wales has made one thing “crystal clear to his staff” in recent months.

“Even mentioning Harry is off limit,” within the royal household its alleged.

Not only that, “he regards his brother as underhand, calculating, and impossible to trust,” offered to Prince Harry.

And “the thought of Harry slipping back into the King's good graces infuriates him,” to no end as well.

The royal source didn’t end there, and doubled down to highlight the extent to which this rule is enforced.

Reportedly, “if anyone in royal PR circles or otherwise broaches the subject of him forgiving Harry – apart from his father or Camilla or his wife – he will literally ask them to leave the room.”

The reason for this is that “William is convinced Harry caused huge strain for the late Queen in her last years,” according to an insider.

That’s also precisely why “it's something he cannot forgive. He feels there's no sign Harry has changed, and for William, that says it all.”

Even saying “my conscience is clear” made Prince William think “talk is cheap,” according to a separate insider. “He thinks Harry has to show change through actions, otherwise he remains a danger. William wants him kept well away from the heart of the monarchy.”

Another potential nail in the coffin is also that “The Crown has already caused deep damage to the family, and William views Netflix as toxic,” an unnamed courtier claimed too. So “the fact Harry continues to work with [Netflix] only reinforces his worst suspicions.”