Mark Hamill spills 'Star Wars' line he's thankful was cut: 'Who talks like this?'

By
Web Desk
September 19, 2025

Mark Hamill is grateful for one line that ended up being cut from one of the Star Wars films.

In an interview with THR, Mark discussed early moments from his Star Wars journey.

The actor said, “There was a line in the screen test — thank God it was cut, and I’ve never forgotten it. I can do it for you right now. We’re in the Millennium Falcon, no Wookie. It’s just me and Han Solo.”

“He says, when he gets toward the Death Star, 'OK, that’s enough for me. We’re turning around. I’ve held up my side of the bargain,’” he added.

Mark said, “Then I say, 'But we can’t turn back. Fear is their greatest defense. I doubt if the actual security there is any greater than it was on Aquilea or Sullust. And what there is is most likely directed toward a large-scale assault.’”

He went on to recall thinking at the time, “who talks like this?” adding, “Now, I could break it down for you and diagram it. As a sentence, it makes sense. But to make it sound like it’s an original thought that just occurred to you and deliver it in a spontaneous way is really, really hard.”

Moreover, he went on to explain further, “Now, like I say, George Lucas is not an actor’s director in the sense that he doesn’t want to hear about backstory or motivation or all that. He cast actors who are so close to what he wants that he’s not going to have to do a lot of that.”

“Harrison is endlessly laid-back and cool the minute he walks in the room. The only decision I made — that turned out to be the right one — is I’m going to do this as sincerely as I can,” Mark Hamill added.

