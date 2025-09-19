The Wanted member Max George hospitalized again

Max George rushed back to hospital before 'The Wanted Tour'

The Wanted star Max George has been hospitalized once again!

As Max continues to recover from a series of major heart operations, he recently revealed that he has been hospitalized again.

The singer, who had a pacemaker fitted in December 2024 after doctors discovered a heart block, has faced repeated health setbacks over the past year.

On Thursday, he took to Instagram and posted a selfie from hospital bed. "Tin man needed a bit of oil before tour," he wrote in caption.

Max also added, "Next stop… USA!!!"

Previously, The Wanted singer admitted he was nervous about undergoing further surgery.

He told The Sun, "I thought I was on the road to recovery but when I was told I needed a second operation I was nervous, as pulling the pacemaker wires out of the heart wall risks bleeding on the heart. I didn’t have a choice, though. I had to have it done."

However, Max George is expected to rejoin bandmate Siva Kaneswaran when The Wanted’s rescheduled U.S. tour kicks off in Orlando, Florida, on 10 October.