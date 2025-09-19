 
Geo News

The Wanted member Max George hospitalized again

Max George, member of The Wanted shares major health update

By
Web Desk
|

September 19, 2025

Max George rushed back to hospital before The Wanted Tour
Max George rushed back to hospital before 'The Wanted Tour'

The Wanted star Max George has been hospitalized once again!

As Max continues to recover from a series of major heart operations, he recently revealed that he has been hospitalized again.

The singer, who had a pacemaker fitted in December 2024 after doctors discovered a heart block, has faced repeated health setbacks over the past year.

On Thursday, he took to Instagram and posted a selfie from hospital bed. "Tin man needed a bit of oil before tour," he wrote in caption.

Max also added, "Next stop… USA!!!"

Previously, The Wanted singer admitted he was nervous about undergoing further surgery.

He told The Sun, "I thought I was on the road to recovery but when I was told I needed a second operation I was nervous, as pulling the pacemaker wires out of the heart wall risks bleeding on the heart. I didn’t have a choice, though. I had to have it done."

However, Max George is expected to rejoin bandmate Siva Kaneswaran when The Wanted’s rescheduled U.S. tour kicks off in Orlando, Florida, on 10 October.

Machine Gun Kelly makes shocking announcement
Machine Gun Kelly makes shocking announcement
Arnold makes bold joke about Maria Shriver
Arnold makes bold joke about Maria Shriver
Victoria Beckham reveals key to her 26-year marriage with David Beckham
Victoria Beckham reveals key to her 26-year marriage with David Beckham
'Angry Birds Movie 3' taps YouTube's top star
'Angry Birds Movie 3' taps YouTube's top star
Angelina Jolie's big London plan shaken by Brad Pitt's latest move: Source
Angelina Jolie's big London plan shaken by Brad Pitt's latest move: Source
Goldie Hawn steering clear of Kris Jenner after backlash: Report
Goldie Hawn steering clear of Kris Jenner after backlash: Report
Madonna makes big update on new album sequel
Madonna makes big update on new album sequel
Kim Kardashian's worst nightmare comes true amid Kanye West documentary release: Source
Kim Kardashian's worst nightmare comes true amid Kanye West documentary release: Source