'SNL': Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, & Doja Cat set to host season 51

Saturday Night Live has officially announced the hosts and musical guests for its first batch of episodes of the new season.

Bad Bunny will host the first episode of season 51 on October 4, accompanied by Doja Cat as the musical guest.

Actress Amy Poehler will appear as host in the October 11 episode with musical guest Role Model.

On October 18, viewers will see Sabrina Carpenter performing double duty as both host and musical guest.

The Expresso hitmaker has previously appeared as a musical guest on SNL, but this will be the first time Sabrina will take on hosting duties.

For those unversed, SNL lost a major slate of cast members following its landmark 50th season.

Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Ego Nwodim, and Heidi Gardner announced their departure from the show recently.

As per People magazine, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska will also join the show as featured players.

SNL Season 51 Premiere Date:

Saturday Night Live season 51's first episode will premiere on October 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Who’s Hosting the First Episode:

Bad Bunny will perform host duty in the first episode of SNL season 51.