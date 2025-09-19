Ariana Grande celebrates major award win after announcing first tour in 7 Years

Ariana Grande has added another feather to her cap with a major award win after selling out her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The 2025 SESAC Latina Music Awards honored the 32-year-old singer with the Songwriter of the Year trophy on Thursday, September 18.

“Thank you so much for this incredible honor,” Ariana penned on her Instagram story along with an announcement.

“I am so, so moved and grateful," she added.

For those unversed, the 2025 SESAC awards were held in LA at the W Hotel in Hollywood, where the music licensing company honored numerous songwriters and singers behind the most-performed tracks of 2024.

For those unversed, Ariana has recently announced the dates for her 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour.

As per the announcement shared on the singer's Instagram handle, the tour will kick off in North America in June 2026.

During her tour, The Boy Is Mine songstress will perform in major cities including Oakland, Austin, Montreal, Sunrise, Atlanta, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Ariana will then head to Europe to perform five highly anticipated shows at London’s O2 Arena.

Ariana Grande's Love Life:

Ariana Grande is currently dating actor Ethan Slater. The two stars became friends while filming Wicked and then later fell in love.

Prior to dating Ethan, the singer had relationships with Pete Davidson and Mac Miller.