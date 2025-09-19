Demi Lovato reflects on Jutes' surprise marriage proposal: 'So thoughtful'

Demi Lovato shares rare details about Jutes 2023 marriage proposal

Demi Lovato has opened about heartfelt details of how Jordon Jutes Lurtes’ proposed to her for marriage.

While appearing for an interview on the SiriusXM podcast, the Heart Attack singer candidly shared the 'unforgettable memories' of his surprise proposal.

Revealing he learnt guitar solely for the proposal, the songstress said, "He did learn to play the song on guitar that he wrote, and it was so beautiful.”

"He made a song that was about our journey together. It had all these little Easter eggs in it, and it was so special and beautiful, and he proposed to me with that, and it was just so thoughtful and he's the best," she continued.

Sharing the conversation she had with her beau regarding the engagement, "I was completely caught off guard because we had talked about getting engaged

"And he was like, 'Okay, you know, I don't want to do it this year because I feel like it'll get overshadowed by the holidays, so let's just revisit next year.' And I was like, 'Yeah, whatever. Take your time,' " the 33-year-old singer added.

Recalling being surprised by the unexpected marriage proposal, she concluded, "And then he proposed to me, and I was so shocked. I was so shocked and I normally, I'm not like, normally I can sense when something's coming, but I was so shocked about this."

For those unversed, Demi Lovato and Jutes tied the knot on May 25, 2025 after their engagement on December 16, 2023.