Lilibet, Archie likely to see 'fantastic' King Charles in US next year

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet are expected to see their grandfather King Charles in US next year.

The meeting is expected as US President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to invite King Charles following his state visit to Britain.

The senior White House official told The Telegraph about Trump’s visit to UK: “It was a really fantastic trip. The British know how to do this perfectly.

“They set the bar high for their trip to see us.”

The official revealed Trump wants to give King Charles a leading role at celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary of independence from British rule.

The event is scheduled for next year, with the royal visit believed to be in the early planning stages, the GB News reported.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump said: “We’re grateful beyond words for the spectacular honour of the State Visit yesterday at Windsor Castle, hosted by His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty, Queen Camilla.

“These are two fantastic people. We will never forget it.”

Donald Trump and his wife Melania visited the Windsor Castle on Wednesday on a State Visit to the King and Queen.

King Charles and Queen Camilla gave a State Banquet in honour of Trump at which the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were present.