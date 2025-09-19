 
Zendaya, Tom Holland's 2026 marriage plans in trouble: Report

Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed their relationship in 2021

September 19, 2025

Photo: Here's why Zendaya, Tom Holland's wedding is unlikely to happen in 2026

Zendaya is reportedly really particular about her wedding with Tom Holland.

A resurfaced Heat Magazine report from April 2025 mentioned that the actress has a long bucket list about her wedding with the actor. 

A source tipped, "She has a vision of how she wants her wedding to be, and that includes all her family being there and having a proper celebration.”

It was also established that Holland cannot wait to tie the knot with the love of his love, but Zendaya's inclination towards a traditional, family wedding has been keeping him from doing so. 

“If Tom could elope with Zendaya, he would, but she’s way too level-headed for that,” the source added. 

As fans will be aware, the lovebirds sparked engagement rumours earlier this when Zendaya was seen flashing a diamond ring on her left ring finger while attending the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

The insider even mentioned, “They both looked at their schedules and tried to figure out a way to fit it in this year."

"But there’s just no way, and there’s even some question about whether they’ll be able to manage it in 2026,” they concluded. 

