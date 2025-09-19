Zendaya, Tom Holland's 2026 marriage plans in trouble: Report

September 19, 2025
Zendaya is reportedly really particular about her wedding with Tom Holland.
A resurfaced Heat Magazine report from April 2025 mentioned that the actress has a long bucket list about her wedding with the actor.
A source tipped, "She has a vision of how she wants her wedding to be, and that includes all her family being there and having a proper celebration.”
It was also established that Holland cannot wait to tie the knot with the love of his love, but Zendaya's inclination towards a traditional, family wedding has been keeping him from doing so.
“If Tom could elope with Zendaya, he would, but she’s way too level-headed for that,” the source added.
As fans will be aware, the lovebirds sparked engagement rumours earlier this when Zendaya was seen flashing a diamond ring on her left ring finger while attending the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.
The insider even mentioned, “They both looked at their schedules and tried to figure out a way to fit it in this year."
"But there’s just no way, and there’s even some question about whether they’ll be able to manage it in 2026,” they concluded.