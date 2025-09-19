Cardi B makes musical comeback with 'Am I the Drama?' album

Cardi B is back with a new album after a nearly seven-year hiatus from music.

On Friday, the 32-year-old American singer finally dropped her highly anticipated album, Am I the Drama?

The 23-track project features collaborations with a number of popular singers and rappers, including Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Janet Jackson, Summer Walker, Kehlani, Summer Walker, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion.

This new release comes three days after Cardi B announced the Little Miss Drama Tour.

"I'll be headed to more than 30 cities across North America — Cardi B is going on tour!" she said on Today.

Cardi B explains seven-year wait for second album:

In a new interview with Billboard, Cardi revealed what she learned during her 7-year break from music.

" I’ve experienced a lot. The good and bad of fame, the hate, jealousy, drama, balancing my career with my personal life and growing up and maturing,” she told the outlet.

“I’ve learned to control my emotions and understand how life works and how to play chess better," added the I Like It songstress.

Cardi B is Pregnant:

Cardi B is currently pregnant with her baby No. 4.

“Yes, I am [pregnant]. I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” the singer said during an interview on CBS Mornings on September 17.

“I’m excited. I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work," she added. "But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby, and me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”