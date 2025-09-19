 
Tatiana Maslany release rare statement amid 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' suspension

The 'She-Hulk' star shocked fans when she urged them to cancel their 'Disney+' subscriptions after 'ABC' abruptly yanked Jimmy Kimmel off the air

Syeda Zahra Shamil
September 19, 2025

She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany has called on fans to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions in response to ABC’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show.

The 39-year-old actress voiced her support for Kimmel on Instagram Thursday, one day after Jimmy Kimmel Live! was pulled “indefinitely” by the network following the host’s controversial remarks about political commentator Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot last week while speaking at Utah Valley University.

In her post, Maslany shared a behind-the-scenes image from her Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with text urging followers to “Cancel your @disneyplus @hulu @espn subscriptions.”

According to Daily Mail, Kimmel’s suspension has drawn backlash across Hollywood. 

Celebrities including Ben Stiller, John Legend, Alison Brie, and Henry Winkler have publicly defended the comedian, while industry unions such as SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild condemned ABC’s decision as a threat to free expression.

As per the outlet, ABC affiliates have announced that Kimmel’s show will be replaced with alternative programming, while Sinclair Inc., which also airs the program, said it will not return until discussions are held with the network about “professionalism and accountability.”

Maslany, who portrayed Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the Disney+ Marvel series, is among the most prominent figures to encourage fans to push back against the network’s decision by boycotting its streaming platforms.

