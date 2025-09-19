Miley Cyrus pays sweet gesture to her father Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has revealed that her latest track Secrets was written as a peace offering to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, following years of family tension.

The 32-year-old pop star released the deluxe version of her Something Beautiful album at midnight and shared a snippet of the accompanying music video on social media Thursday evening.

“This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved,” Miley wrote in the caption.

"In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same.” She ended the post with a heartfelt note, “This song is for my dad.”

The song features contributions from Fleetwood Mac legends Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood, whom Miley thanked for “bringing magic to the music.”

On Secrets, she sings, “Love is not a prison / I’m not a guard, no / So even when I’m holding you / I won’t lock you up.”

Miley has spoken openly about her family struggles since her parents’ divorce in 2022.

In a June appearance on Monica Lewinsky’s Reclaiming podcast, she explained the inspiration behind the song, “I wrote this song about my dad because I wanted him to tell me—even though there were secrets, even though I didn’t really want to know. I wanted him to think that, as a middle child, I was old enough to take some of that.”

Earlier this year, Miley signaled that fences had been mended when she appeared in a family photo with her father and brother Braison on Instagram.

Billy Ray also praised his ex-wife Tish Cyrus on Mother’s Day, calling her “the very definition of a strong mother.”

Reflecting on the reconciliation, Miley wrote in May, “My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing.”

Billy Ray was married to Tish Cyrus from 1993 until 2022, and the pair share five children, including Miley.

He also has a son, Christopher, from a previous relationship.