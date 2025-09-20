Taylor Swift's new album to be accompanied by secret theatrical event

Taylor Swift is reportedly preparing a return to the big screen alongside the release of her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Multiple sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, September 18, that a secret event tied to the record will be screened in theaters the same weekend the album drops.

While details remain tightly under wraps, the project is expected to align with Swift’s ongoing tradition of pairing her music with cinematic experiences.

It is not yet clear who is directing the feature. Swift, 35, has previously helmed her own work, including Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions in 2020, as per People.

She also collaborated with filmmaker Sam Wrench for 2023’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, which went on to break records worldwide.

That release became the highest-grossing concert film opening in history, earning more than $200 million globally within three weeks. It also shattered streaming records when it debuted on Disney+, quickly becoming the platform’s most-watched music film of all time.

Swift announced The Life of a Showgirl in August, revealing the album’s track list shortly after its announcement.

The 12-track record features songs including Elizabeth Taylor, Ruin the Friendship, Actually Romantic, and a title track featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

The Life of a Showgirl will be released on October 3.