Hulk Hogan's death mystery takes dark turn as whispers of foul play emerge

Hulk Hogan's sudden death raises concerns

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has become the center of shocking death theories as police launch an investigation following his daughter’s explosive speculation and demand for answers.

For those unaware, Hulk succumbed to an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, at age 71 on July 24, 2025.

Radar Online reposted that the late professional wrestler and media personality’s sudden death is being investigated by Florida police following his daughter Brooke's concerns that he might have lost his life due to malpractice and even murder.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 37-year-old American TV personality and singer raised questions about her father’s sudden passing, claiming that various medical and law enforcement pros asked her to “see bodycam footage” and “get a hold of the 911 tapes” because "they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative."

She elaborated, "Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day. They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing."

The House of the Dead 2 star also claimed she has been blocked from getting answers because it’s “all up to” Hogan’s widow, Sky Daily, a yoga instructor, whom he tied the knot with in 2023.

She wrote, "I have zero control. I cannot do anything, my hands are tied, and I have no say in anything regarding my dad – even as his daughter. I do not have any information on if or when he is being cremated. Could have been right after he died, could be tomorrow. I do not know.”

In addition, a statement from lawmen in Clearwater, Florida, reads, "The unique nature of this case has required us to interview multiple witnesses and seek medical records from a variety of providers, and our detectives continue to do that. All of this takes time."

It is pertinent to mention that on August 21, Sky confirmed Hulk’s autopsy had taken place but she denied sharing its results, stating that the body has not been cremated yet.