Henry Cavill finally shares update after painful 'Highlander' injury

Henry Cavill breaks silence after brutal accident on 'Highlander' set

Henry Cavill has broken his silence after facing a major setback.

The actor recently sustained undisclosed injury during his Highlander training, which led to the delay in production.

Now, Cavill took to Instagram on Friday to update fans on his injury.

Sharing a selfie with his dog, alongside the photo of his wrapped foot and ankle, the Superman star shared his first statement.

In the caption, Cavill wrote in a poetic way, “Out of the night that covers me, Black as the pit from pole to pole, I thank whatever gods may be For my unconquerable soul.”

“In the fell clutch of circumstance I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance My head is bloody, but unbowed,” he continued.

Cavill further wrote, “Beyond this place of wrath and tears Looms but the Horror of the shade, And yet the menace of the years Finds and shall find me unafraid.”

“It matters not how strait the gate, How charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul,” he concluded.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love for the actor. One user wrote, "The most poetic injury announcement ever. Heal up fast!"

Another added, "Oh nooooooo! Heal up fast, man!"

"Make the healing occur," the third comment read.

Notably, the production of Highlander, the remake of Russell Mulcahy’s 1986 cult action, which is starring Henry Cavill has reportedly been pushed to 2026.