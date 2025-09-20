 
Taylor Swift drops major 'The Life of a Showgirl' surprise

Taylor Swift is set to release her twelfth studio album on October 3, 2025

Syeda Waniya
September 20, 2025

Taylor Swift announces release party for 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift made a surprising announcement for her fans ahead of The Life of a Showgirl release.

As the Lover hitmaker is set to drop her twelfth studio album in October, she revealed a cinematic celebration.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Swift announced a three-day celebration, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.

The release party is set to kick off October 3, 2025, the same day of the release of the album, The Life of a Showgirl.

In the caption, Swift revealed, “I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas!”

She further wrote, “You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl.”

“Looks like it’s time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan… Tickets are on sale now,” she added.

Taylor Swift went on to add, “Dancing is optional but very much encouraged Showtimes may vary, so check your local listings.”

