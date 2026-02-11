Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dodge cameras on double date with pals amid drama

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoy night-out with bffs as Lively-Baldoni trial nears

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a night-out with close friends in Los Angeles, seemingly taking a break from their wedding planning.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, were partying until 2 a.m. at The Birds Street Club in West Hollywood, with George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle.

The Opalite hitmaker and her fiancé managed to complete evade cameras as they left through the back entrance, while the Kittles were spotted in front of the restaurant as they got into their car.

The L.A. reunion comes after Kelce was away in San Francisco for the Super Bowl, while the Eras Tour performer skipped the game.

The couple, who have been busy with their upcoming wedding preparations, enjoyed their double date with the athlete’s best friend and his wife, after the Grammy winner was once again pulled into the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal drama.

Swift and Lively’s texts were leaked to the public after being submitted in the court, and the Honey songstress reportedly felt “violated” due to the invasion of privacy.

The Gossip Girl alum’s case is soon to enter trial and the Love Story singer has distanced herself from the narrative, to the extent that Lively is reportedly not invited to the wedding this summer.