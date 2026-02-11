Orlando Bloom ignites new romance with young model after Katy Perry split

Orlando Bloom seems to be falling in love again, and this time with a much-younger model whom he attended the Super Bowl with.

The 49-year-old actor made a lowkey appearance at the big game as he tried to go incognito with a black cap over his face.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted walking arm-in-arm with Swiss model Luisa Laemmel, 28, as they left the Levi’s Stadium after the game.

Laemmel, who has been modeling for Calvin Klein, L’Oréal, and more famous brands, also kept her face hidden under hair long blonde hair.

The couple reportedly also arrived together to the stadium although insiders told the Daily Mail that they walked at a few steps’ distance.

“They were in the Raising Cane suite together, they were cute, they were touchy-feely. They talked to Todd Graves and Jamie Foxx,” the outlet reported.

The Lord of the Rings actor has moved on with the Swiss model after he broke off his engagement with the Roar hitmaker.

The former couple, who share their daughter Daisy Dove together, had an amicable breakup and vowed to always be cordial as their daughter grows up with separated parents.

Soon after the split, Perry began dating Justin Trudeau. The couple celebrated the holidays together with Bloom and Daisy Dove.