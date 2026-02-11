Kanye West’ future in US decided

Kanye West, as per news, said no to US when it comes to tour.

This time a more bitter reality unleashed as soon as the tour rumours’s started to swirl. The Donda rapper, 48, despite the news that he said ‘No’ to US tour, the reports suggest contradictory news.

Multiple sources from all over the world cited that West is “effectively locked out of touring in the United States”, as per the decision made by the two companies that control the live music markets of the hub.

“You can’t tour around them,” one insider explained. “They control the venues, the promotion, the infrastructure. If both say no, that’s it.”

And they bluntly said no.

The rapper has not been on a proper tour since 2016, and sources claim there’s no future either with a new album slated for March release. “It’s not that he doesn’t want to tour,” another source insists. “He’s not being allowed to.”

The financial fallout is enormous. “This is costing him millions—tens of millions,” a music industry source revealed. “Touring is where the real money is now.”

However, the rapper’s team did suggest option for overseas but without any financial aid, i.e. US power brokers, it is the most difficult task to pull. “The blacklist follows you,” one exec said quietly.

As for now, the album release is scheduled to release in March but no news of tour.s