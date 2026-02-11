Chris Hemsworth is sure 'Crime 101' would work better in theatres

'Crime 101' starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo is set to release on February 13

Chris Hemsworth fans are excited as his new film Crime 101 release comes near.

The action thriller features the 42-year-old as a jewel thief alongside Mark Ruffalo, who features as detective and makes every effort to capture him.

Crime 101 is being called as an adult film as it reportedly features a “typical old school” action.

According to the Thor actor, he is hopeful that the upcoming film directed by Bart Layton will work out well in theatres because he believes that adult crime thrillers do work well in cinemas.

While speaking with Discussing Films, Chris stated, “In a big sort of franchise tentpole films that we both you know inhabited that space for many years.”

“I’m incredibly thankful for because in a time when social media and other mediums are rising up and streaming whatever”, he continued.

The Extraction star further explained, “It kept people coming to the cinema and now I think there’s a resurgence in the appetite for films like this, because there is nothing like sitting in a cinema with a bunch of strangers with a big box of popcorn.”

Crime 101, besides starring Chris and Mark, also features Barry Keoghan, Halle Berry and Monica Barbaro. The film is set to hit theatres globally on February 13.