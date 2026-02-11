Nick Jonas’ next big move after latest album debut revealed

Fresh off his latest album debut, Nick Jonas is eyeing his next big project.

The singer and actor is set to star in and produce a new action thriller movie, Bodyman.

The 33-year-old actor and musician will be starring in the upcoming action thriller pic Bodyman, which he will also produce, according to VarietyExternal link..

For the upcoming feature, Nick is reuniting with two people he previously worked with on his TV show Kingdom!

Gary Fleder, who directed five episodes of the MMA series, is set to helm the film, while Kingdom creator and writer Byron Balasco wrote the script. Filming is slated to kick off this coming June.

“I’ve been developing this project for a while and I’m excited to see it come to fruition. Re-teaming with Byron Balasco and director Gary Fleder also makes this project more special to me,” Nick shared in a statement.

“Working on Kingdom with Byron Balasco and Nick Jonas was one of the highlights of my career,” Gary adds. “So I’m thrilled to jump back in with them on Bodyman —a smart, lean, high-voltage action thriller that gives Nick the chance to show every side of what he can do: the physicality, the intensity, and the emotional depth.”

Bodyman is set to follow “a violent struggle for power and, ultimately survival, that ensues during a family Christmas when an eccentric billionaire unexpectedly signs over his nepo-baby children’s expected inheritance of his private military company to his longtime bodyguard (Jonas). Who will make it out of their remote family estate alive?”

The news comes off the heels of Nick‘s recently released new solo album Sunday’s Best.