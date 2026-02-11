Cardi B turns over new leaf with $500K splurge after Stefon Diggs split

Cardi B gears up for 'Little Miss Drama' tour after parting ways with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B rewarded herself with a $500K luxurious gift before hopping on tour, as she appears to be moving on from Stefon Diggs.

The 33-year-old rapper unboxed her $500,000 Audemars Piguet watch from Benny the Jeweler in an Instagram reel posted by the jewellery designer.

Showcasing the timepiece, the WAP hitmaker said, “A little gift for me from me,” sporting a glittering black minidress with crocodile print thigh high boots.

Cardi added that she got the present for herself to “set myself up the proper way for tour,” which stars this Wednesday, and told her fans, “I better see you all on tour.”

The timing of the half a million splurge seemed notable to fans, as it comes only a few days after the Bodak Yellow songstress and her New England Patriots wide receiver beau sparked breakup rumours.

The couple unfollowed each other right after the Super Bowl, which Stefon lost, but even ahead of the game, Cardi appeared visibly upset as she left the arena even before the game concluded.

In the jewellery unboxing video, Benny shared that he “flew all the way to San Fran” to drop the watch off which features 18-karat white gold and multicoloured baguette cut gemstones.

Although Cardi and Stefon, who welcomed their baby boy last year, are considered to be split up, neither of them have officially spoken about the status of their relationship since the weekend game.