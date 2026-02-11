Brad Pitt's 'F1' movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer

'F1: The Movie' bags four Academy Award nomination in 2026

F1: The Movie starring Brad Pitt has been renewed for a sequel.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that a new entry is officially in works.

There was no confirmation about a sequel until last week when the makers appeared for the streaming of the film during Apple TV’s press day.

Rumours about a new movie has been circulating online. Finally, they have been put to rest as Jerry told BBC at the annual Academy Awards luncheon in Los Angeles, “We’re working on a sequel.”

Starring Pitt as Formula 1’s most promising driver Sonny Hayes, the sports drama also features British racing driver Lewis Hamilton, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon.

F1 has bagged four Academy Award nominations this year for Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects.

The producer feels overwhelmed of the recognition the project has received.

While talking about the emotional journey of F1, Jerry said, "It was a long journey to get the movie made because we had to endure a couple of strikes – but in the end, the movie entertained audiences around the world," he said of F1.”

Bruckheimer is already working on two major upcoming projects including Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a third Top Gun film.