Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo's 'long history' with MCU affected 'Crime 101'

'Crime 101' also features Halle Berry and Barry Keoghan in key roles

Crime 101 director Bart Layton has revealed how challenging it was filming Crime 101 with Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth despite their long-standing friendship.

The filmmaker shared that it took him time to understand how well the two actors know each other.

Once Bart figured out that Mark and Chris are very close and they are good friends, he wasn’t sure how useful that was going to be for him to shoot the film.

"They obviously were going to have a nice rapport and going to get on well”, said Layton.

The 51-year-old thought that Ruffalo and Hemsworth, who are widely known as Hulk and Thor in MCU, will be comfortable working with each other and there’ll no challenges.

But their long-standing history did not make any difference as they both were equally “nervous” working together and it affected the filming of Crime 101.

In an interview with The Direct, Bart opened, "This was a scenario where I wanted them not to be cozy with each other at all.”

“And what was really interesting was, even though they had that history together, when we got to shoot the scenes between the two of them, they showed up, and there was a level of nervousness that was not what I had expected."

Backed by Amazon MGM, Crime 101, featuring Chris, Mark, Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan and Monica Barbaro, is coming out in theatres on February 13.