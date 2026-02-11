Halle Berry shares her relationship dynamics with Van Hunt

Halle Berry is sharing guidelines for a successful relationship.

The actress, 59, told People magazine during the premiere of her latest film, Crime 101, how she found out Van Hunt is “the one.”

“You know, you get to be 54, you just kind of done it a few times, three, to be exact,” said the actress who confirmed her engagement recently. “You just kind of know when it's right, 'cause you know when it's wrong.”

Berry made dazzling debut of her classic engagement ring, which was also attended by her co-stars Chris Hemsworth and his brother Liam along with their parents.

Jewelry experts weigh in on the cost of Berry’s timeless piece which costed around over $200,00 and features a unique “personal design.”

Chau Lui, who is a co-founder to CELI, describes the formation of the ring and believes that the showstopper bezel cut diamond, estimated to weigh around 2 carats and is surrounded by over 20 coloured diamonds.

"We've been seeing many rings with multiple stones and a cluster of diamonds set in very unique ways," she told the outlet.

At the premiere, the actress accessorized her new dainty charm with a gold choker necklace and a chic black suit paired with a silk blouse featuring a ruffled collar and plunging neckline.

Berry and Hunt confirmed they were engaged after six years dating during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The X-Men star told host Fallon that fans had some uncertainty around her and Hunt's relationship status, saying, "There's some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no.”

"But, that's not the case?" asked Fallon, 51.

"No, that's not the case," Berry explained. "I did not say 'no,' we just don't have a date. Of course, I said 'yes, I would marry him.' "

"I'm so happy, you guys are a great couple," Fallon said, congratulating Berry.

The two went Instagram official in September 2020.