Jimmy Kimmel show staffer finally speaks out: 'Not ready to admit it's over'

Jimmy Kimmel Live! staffer admits crew was 'blindsided' before ABC shutdown

Jimmy Kimmel Live! staffer has commented on the situation after ABC abruptly pulled the late-night staple off air this week.

According to People Magazine, an employee admitted that the staff has been left completely in the dark about the future of the show.

The staff member said, "We don't know anything."

Adding, "Jimmy and the producers have had to keep this close to the vest." They noted that there's been nothing by way of communication from the network.

"We're just hoping that we're gonna hear something soon and hopefully it's good," the staff member said. "I'm not ready to admit that it's over."

As the decision came shortly before the showtime, the staffer says that it came as "very quick and very shocking. It was a big shock to everybody."

The decision comes after Jimmy Kimmel's on-air remarks about the late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was killed earlier this month during a university event in Utah.