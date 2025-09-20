Kendall, Kylie Jenner step out with Hailey Bieber for dinner in West Hollywood

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were spotted enjoying a night out with their pal Hailey Bieber on Thursday night.

As per Just Jared, the Jenner sisters met up with the supermodel for dinner at celeb hotspot Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California, on September 18.

Kendall rocked a black crop top and jeans for the night out, while Kylie wore an all-black outfit.

For the low-key dinner date, Hailey opted for a long-sleeved white shirt and black pants.

While leaving the restaurant, the group even stopped to admire Hailey's new ad campaign displayed on nearby billboard.

For those unversed, the 28-year-old supermodel owns a skincare brand, Rhode. The lifestyle brand was founded by Justin Bieber's wife in 2022, and the project has been skyrocketing in success ever since.

In May 2025, Hailey announced that Rhode had signed a $1B deal with e.l.f. to bring the brand to more faces worldwide.

"I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally," Hailey penned on her Instagram handle at the time.

"I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand," gushed the mother-of-one.