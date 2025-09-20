Meghan Markle issues 'horrific ultimatum' to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has reportedly issued a ‘horrific ultimatum’ to her husband Prince Harry over sister-in-law Kate Middleton bond.

According to a report by the Radar Online, while Harry’s relationship with William remains fractured, insiders say the duke has long missed the warmth of his connection with Kate, and has quietly hoped to rebuild it.

However, the sources tells the outlet, Meghan wants Harry to leave the Princess of Wales behind "forever."

The source close to Meghan and Harry has claimed, "Meghan hasn't sugar-coated her demand – she wants Kate gone from the equation entirely.

"She views Harry's nostalgia for that bond as a danger, and she's insisted he cut ties for good. To her, holding on to Kate only makes him appear vulnerable."

Tensions have intensified since Prince Harry's interview in May, in which the duke spoke of reconciliation.

The source went on saying, "Meghan envies the closeness Harry once shared with Kate.

"She can't stand watching him long for someone tied to the royal life she fought to escape. To Meghan, Kate symbolizes that past – and she's determined Harry won't drift back toward it."

Meanwhile, the OK! quoted royal expert Duncan Larcombe as saying Meghan has shown no signs of wanting reconciliation with any of the royals.

“She's living her dream and promoting her own career. I don't think she cares about what Kate and William think of her. She's in her own Meghan bubble."