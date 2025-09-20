Kelly Clarkson's agony grows as the most unthinkable truth emerges

Kelly Clarkson suffers ultimate betrayal from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has been hit with a shocking blow as reports claim her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock lived with a rebound girlfriend in a home she bought before his death at 48.

For the unversed, the renowned American singer and songwriter spent the early months of COVID-19 lockdown with her husband, Blackstock, their two kids, and her personal assistant.

Per Radar Online, that assistant later became Blackstock’s last lover before his death. The insider told the outlet that the country was meant to be a happy place for Kelly and her children.

However, she now feels heartbroken knowing she once shared that home with her ex-husband’s rebound partner.

Notably, after the death of the talent manager on August 7, 2025 from skin cancer, his obituary named Brittney Marie Jones, the Because of You crooner’s former assistant, as his “loving partner.”

Insider stated that Blackstock did not start seeing Jones until after Clarkson and he split in June 2020. But their relationship was said to have played a key role in the end of Jones’ marriage to musician Greg LaPoint in 2023.

The source said, "What Kelly didn't realize was she was literally housing her replacement. The lockdown wasn't just close quarters – it gave Blackstock and Jones the perfect opportunity to get closer behind Kelly's back.”

"The chemistry was hiding in plain sight. The glances, the private chats – it was all there. Kelly never stood a chance. She trusted them both completely."

"Her home, the one place she thought was safe, was really the stage for betrayal,” the insider quipped.