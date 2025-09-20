Prince Harry and Meghan mocked in Spitting Image's latest episode

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the latest targets of British satire as Spitting Image returned with a new YouTube series, lampooning the couple alongside world leaders and celebrities.

The comedy puppet show, which first ran from 1984 to 1996 before reviving from 2020 to 2022, is back in a short-form vodcast-style format called The Rest Is Bulls!t.

The series, a nod to the Goalhanger podcast franchise, will run in 12 episodes on YouTube.

In Friday’s second episode, Harry’s puppet, shown balding and sitting next to Paddington Bear, quips: “I’m just a regular fifth in line to the throne,” before joking about life in California.

“Being an immigrant isn’t easy. I know, I immigrated to America, and fitting in is hard,” he says, adding, “My family had to flee Britain because the intrusive UK media weren’t paying as much as the intrusive US media.”

The show also mocked Meghan, who introduces herself as: “I’m Meghan Sussex and I am a good person. I am meeting another good person today, Ariana Grande.”

Her puppet hosts a parody cooking show where she serves a “packet of crisps,” which her “British husband” calls a “tricky dish to master.”