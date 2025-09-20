 
Geo News

Prince Harry and Meghan mocked in Spitting Image's latest episode

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become the latest target of satire

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan mocked in Spitting Images latest episode
Prince Harry and Meghan mocked in Spitting Image's latest episode  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the latest targets of British satire as Spitting Image returned with a new YouTube series, lampooning the couple alongside world leaders and celebrities.

The comedy puppet show, which first ran from 1984 to 1996 before reviving from 2020 to 2022, is back in a short-form vodcast-style format called The Rest Is Bulls!t. 

The series, a nod to the Goalhanger podcast franchise, will run in 12 episodes on YouTube.

In Friday’s second episode, Harry’s puppet, shown balding and sitting next to Paddington Bear, quips: “I’m just a regular fifth in line to the throne,” before joking about life in California. 

“Being an immigrant isn’t easy. I know, I immigrated to America, and fitting in is hard,” he says, adding, “My family had to flee Britain because the intrusive UK media weren’t paying as much as the intrusive US media.”

The show also mocked Meghan, who introduces herself as: “I’m Meghan Sussex and I am a good person. I am meeting another good person today, Ariana Grande.” 

Her puppet hosts a parody cooking show where she serves a “packet of crisps,” which her “British husband” calls a “tricky dish to master.”

Royal family shares cabinet announcement regarding Queen's sculpture
Royal family shares cabinet announcement regarding Queen's sculpture
Queen Camilla shares major health update after acute sinusitis
Queen Camilla shares major health update after acute sinusitis
How Kate Middleton's tiara moment stole spotlight from latest major diplomatic event
How Kate Middleton's tiara moment stole spotlight from latest major diplomatic event
Prince Andrew likely to fight 'fierce battle' with William over royal titles? video
Prince Andrew likely to fight 'fierce battle' with William over royal titles?
Kate Middleton sends 'clear' message to Prince Harry
Kate Middleton sends 'clear' message to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle issues 'horrific ultimatum' to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle issues 'horrific ultimatum' to Prince Harry
White House releases adorable photo of Kate Middleton
White House releases adorable photo of Kate Middleton
Prince William leaves Meghan Markle, Harry 'furious'
Prince William leaves Meghan Markle, Harry 'furious'