Steve Martin shares shocking health update

Steve Martin cancels shows due to health reasons

Steve Martin has suddenly cancelled several live comedy shows where he has to perform. The reason, he reveals, is that he is diagnosed with COVID-19.



In a post on Instagram, the star shares, "Dear Virginia Beach and Richmond. Sadly, I have come down with Covid. I can't possibly do the shows that you deserve."

"So Marty and I must cancel tonight & tomorrow. But we will return under better circumstances," the 80-year-old pens.

Meanwhile, Steve Martin has received much praise for his work in Only Murders in the Building for his portrayal of Charles-Haden Savage.

His co-star, Keegan-Michael Key, in a recent interview, gushed about working with him in the comedy drama.

“Working with Steve Martin and Martin Short is an absolute delight. Not just from being overwhelmed by nostalgia or how big of a fan I am of both of them—they’re also just lovely men. They're both very unique in their own way," he shared in an interview with People.

Elsewhere in the interview, Keegan-Michael also praised the environment on the set. “It’s a lovely thing in our business when you can walk onto a set where everything is run really smoothly, and everybody is warm and welcoming. It was a wonderful project to work on."

“I think the season is very apropos in regard to things that are happening in our society right now," he noted.

Only Murders in the Building season five is streaming on Hulu.