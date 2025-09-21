King Charles makes heartfelt gesture for world's oldest living person

King Charles personally honors 116-year-old

King Charles made a thoughtful gesture for the world's oldest living person.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace unveiled that Charles personally visited Ethel Caterham, who turned 116 last month.

During the meeting, the monarch presented her with a birthday card. Charles also spent time listening to her memories of seeing him as a young prince.

Alongside the photo and a video clip of Charles meeting Ehel on Instagram, the statement in caption read, "Earlier this week, The King met Ethel Caterham: the world’s oldest living person."

"Ethel celebrated her 116th birthday last month, and received a birthday card from His Majesty: an honour extended to all UK citizens or those in UK Overseas Territories when they turn 100, 105 and every year thereafter," it further read.

