 
Geo News

King Charles makes heartfelt gesture for world's oldest living person

King Charles honors world's oldest living person with special visit

By
Syeda Waniya
|

September 21, 2025

King Charles personally honors 116-year-old
King Charles personally honors 116-year-old

King Charles made a thoughtful gesture for the world's oldest living person.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace unveiled that Charles personally visited Ethel Caterham, who turned 116 last month.

During the meeting, the monarch presented her with a birthday card. Charles also spent time listening to her memories of seeing him as a young prince.

Alongside the photo and a video clip of Charles meeting Ehel on Instagram, the statement in caption read, "Earlier this week, The King met Ethel Caterham: the world’s oldest living person."

"Ethel celebrated her 116th birthday last month, and received a birthday card from His Majesty: an honour extended to all UK citizens or those in UK Overseas Territories when they turn 100, 105 and every year thereafter," it further read.

This comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Donald Trump at Windsor Castle, including a state banquet and viewing of a military ceremony.

King Charles, Queen Camilla to visit Vatican after Pope's message on Duchess of Kent's death
King Charles, Queen Camilla to visit Vatican after Pope's message on Duchess of Kent's death
Royal family shares cabinet announcement regarding Queen's sculpture
Royal family shares cabinet announcement regarding Queen's sculpture
Queen Camilla shares major health update after acute sinusitis
Queen Camilla shares major health update after acute sinusitis
How Kate Middleton's tiara moment stole spotlight from latest major diplomatic event
How Kate Middleton's tiara moment stole spotlight from latest major diplomatic event
Prince Andrew likely to fight 'fierce battle' with William over royal titles? video
Prince Andrew likely to fight 'fierce battle' with William over royal titles?
Kate Middleton sends 'clear' message to Prince Harry
Kate Middleton sends 'clear' message to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle issues 'horrific ultimatum' to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle issues 'horrific ultimatum' to Prince Harry
White House releases adorable photo of Kate Middleton
White House releases adorable photo of Kate Middleton